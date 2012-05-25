MOSCOW May 25 Russian President Vladimir Putin
on Friday urged partners in the Shtokman gas project, a
Gazprom-led initiative to extract gas from the Arctic
seabed, to speed up in making a final investment decision.
"So far, there has been no final decision on Shtokman, but
we have to move actively," he said.
Putin also said that a decision could be taking during an
international economic forum in St Petersburg in June.
Earlier on Friday, sources told Reuters that Royal Dutch
Shell may join the project, while Norway's Statoil may
leave it.
Statoil owns 24 percent of Shtokman, France's Total
owns 25 percent, while Gazprom has a controlling stake
of 51 percent in Shtokman, one of the world's largest gas fields
with reserves of almost 4 trillion cubic metres.
"I take it (the meeting with Putin) as a signal of the
importance of the energy sector for Russia and the world," said
Statoil CEO Helge Lund.
" Stockman is a pioneering project, the first of its kind in
a very harsh environment. It's a big opportunity, but there's
also many challenges which we have to solve on the way.