MOSCOW May 25 Royal Dutch Shell may
join Russia's Arctic Shtokman gas project, with Gazprom
keeping its majority stake, several sources told
Reuters on Friday.
"Talks regarding Shell's participation in Shtokman are under
way... There are different project configurations under
discussion now but Gazprom will keep a 51 percent stake," a
source close to the consortium told Reuters.
Gazprom sources said earlier this week that there could be a
departure from Shtokman, where the Russian gas giant has
partnered with Statoil of Norway and Total of
France.
Total owns 25 percent, Statoil 24 percent and Gazprom the
remainder of Shtokman, one of the world's largest gas fields
with reserves of 3.7 trillion cubic metres located 550
kilometres (340 miles) offshore in the freezing waters of the
Barents Sea.