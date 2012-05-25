* Project has been in limbo over financing
* Statoil may leave consortium - source
* Shell may join project -sources
* Putin says partners should "move actively"
By Alexei Anishchuk and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, May 25 Russian President Vladimir Putin
urged partners in the Gazprom-led Shtokman project to
make a final investment decision on its plan to extract gas from
the Arctic seabed, delayed by years of talks over financing.
Sources earlier on Friday said Royal Dutch Shell
may join the initiative in an attempt to inject new life into
the venture, while another source said the future participation
of Norway's Statoil is in doubt.
Located in the freezing and stormy waters of the Barents
Sea, the Shtokman gas field is one of the world's largest with
enough gas to supply the whole world for a year.
However, the project has been mired in painstaking talks
over billions of dollars of investment, timing and the make-up
of the consortium. Its backers have been unable to reach a final
decision to make investments that at the initial stage could
total $15 billion.
"So far, there has been no final decision on Shtokman, but
we have to move actively," Putin said, speaking at his residence
in Novo Ogaryovo, adding that a decision could be taken during
an international economic forum in St Petersburg in June.
Putin is actively involved in Russia's energy policy, the
most significant sector for the oil-rich country, and is taking
a close interest in Shtokman.
Gazprom's chief executive Alexei Miller confirmed that new
partners were being sought for the project, although he did not
say if Shell would join.
Gazprom, the world's largest gas producer, has a controlling
stake of 51 percent in Shtokman which has reserves of almost 4
trillion cubic metres. Statoil owns 24 percent and France's
Total owns 25 percent.
A source close to the consortium said on Friday that
Norway's Statoil may leave.
"It looks like the Norwegians are looking to quit. They have
just discovered their own Shtokman in their own waters," said
the source, referring to Norway's own recent giant hydrocarbon
discoveries.
However, Statoil's CEO Helge Lund spoke of the significance
of the field, saying it has "importance beyond the project
itself".
"Stockman is a pioneering project, the first of its kind in
a very harsh environment," said Lund. "It's a big opportunity,
but there's also many challenges which we have to solve on the
way."
Analysts have long been sceptical about the economics of the
project. Dark through the winter and too far offshore to be
reachable by helicopter, it requires production platforms that
can withstand 25-metre waves and icebergs of up to 1 million
tonnes.
"Talks regarding Shell's participation in Shtokman are under
way ... There are different project configurations under
discussion now but Gazprom will keep a 51 percent stake," a
source close to the consortium told Reuters on Friday.
NEW GAS WORLD
In the six to seven years since foreign partners grouped to
agree to develop Shtokman, the market for gas has changed
markedly.
"When the project was originally conceived the world was a
very different place," said Mark Henderson, energy specialist at
Credit Suisse.
"We all thought gas demand was going to be substantially
higher than it actually is and gas prices would be substantially
higher than they actually are."
Gas from Shtokman had been earmarked for the United States,
but booming shale gas production forced the consortium to scrap
its plans and look for other markets.
Sagging demand for gas in debt-stricken Europe, Gazprom's
key source of revenue, also caused Shtokman to consider dropping
plans for pipeline gas.
Gazprom's Miller said Gazprom could sign a deal on new basic
conditions with Statoil on Shtokman in June, and that Shtokman
would get tax breaks before a final investment decision.
Shtokman, located 550 km (340 miles) off the shores of
Russia, still aims to begin gas deliveries to Europe via the
Nord Stream pipeline in 2016 and start shipping gas which has
been frozen to form a liquid (LNG) around the world from 2017.
Miller said on Friday the proportion of LNG production,
which Russia has exempted from duty, would be increased.
Analysts from energy consultancy Wood MacKenzie have said they
see Shtokman as primarily an LNG project.
While some analysts say Statoil's departure from the project
is on the cards, industry sources say that Gazprom is
increasingly dissatisfied with Total's view of Shtokman's
future. The French major is also pushing another LNG project in
Russia it is working on with Novatek in the Yamal
peninsula.
Shell and Gazprom are already partners at Sakhalin-2,
Russia's sole LNG plant with annual capacity of 10 million
tonnes.
Spokespeople at Shell and Shtokman Development AG declined
to comment.