PARIS May 23 Total is keeping its
25-percent stake in Gazprom's Shtokman offshore gas
project and there are no talks ongoing over the ownership
structure of the consortium, a Total spokeswoman told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday it would review the
composition of the consortium to develop the Shtokman offshore
gas field next month.
"The target is to successfully conclude talks at the end of
June," the spokeswoman said, referring to the review currently
in place, which has raised uncertainties over the project.
"What we are discussing is the optimisation of a 100-percent
liquefied natural gas project," she added.
Total owns 25 percent, Statoil 24 percent and
Gazprom the remainder of Shtokman, one of the world's largest
gas fields which is located 550 kilometres (340 miles) offshore
in the freezing waters of the Barents Sea.
