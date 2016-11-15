DUBAI Nov 15 Dubai's Shuaa Capital
said on Tuesday it has received regulatory approvals allowing
Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) to buy a 48.36 percent stake in
the investment bank.
Alternative investment firm ADFG agreed in June to acquire
the stake from Dubai Banking Group, a subsidiary of Dubai Group.
Shuaa received approval from both the central bank and the
stock market regulator, the bourse statement said, adding that
it expected ADFG to execute the transaction on the Dubai stock
exchange soon, without providing a date.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Adrian Croft)