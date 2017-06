DUBAI Feb 13 Shuaa Capital, which has been hit by slumping global markets, reported a wider 2011 loss on Monday as the investment bank booked provisions and one-off charges.

Shuaa said it had a net loss of 293.8 million dirhams ($80 million)for 2011, compared to a net loss of 223.7 million dirhams a year earlier.

Total revenue for 2011 was 99.2 million dirhams, down from 188.4 million dirhams in 2010.

Shuaa said it took provisions and one-off charges of 136.3 million dirhams in 2011. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)