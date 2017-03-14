DUBAI, March 14 Bahrain's GFH Financial Group
may merge with Dubai-based Shuaa Capital,
GFH said on Tuesday, confirming market speculation that sent
both companies' share prices surging this week.
"GFH has been in discussion with several financial
institutions, including Shuaa Capital, for potential majority
shares acquisitions of those financial institutions and/or
mergers," GFH said in a statement to the Bahrain bourse, without
disclosing further details.
A spokesman for Shuaa declined to comment.
A merger of the two firms would form a group with a market
capitalisation of about $2.5 billion and interests ranging from
retail and investment banking to broking and property
development.
Both companies were prominent in the region a decade ago,
before they were forced to shrink by the global financial
crisis. Both have said they want to use acquisitions to resume
growing rapidly.
Earlier this week, local news provider MEED quoted Shuaa
chairman Jassim Alseddiqi as saying his firm was
discussing a potential share-swap merger that could be worth
billions of dirhams with a larger, regional institution. He did
not name the institution.
Shuaa's stock price jumped over 18 percent to a seven-year
high on Sunday and Monday. But it closed 4.2 percent lower on
Tuesday after GFH released its statement, suggesting some
investors were now wondering whether the financial terms of a
merger would benefit Shuaa shareholders.
GFH's Dubai-listed shares jumped 7 percent on
Monday but closed 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday.
A web of ties between GFH and Shuaa began forming last year.
In May, Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) and GFH said they were
jointly setting up an Islamic bank called ADCorp in Abu Dhabi’s
new financial free zone with initial capital of $100 million.
In November, ADFG bought a 48.36 percent stake in Shuaa,
which has a market capitalisation of about $535 million. In
December, Shuaa bought 14 percent of Bahrain's Khaleeji
Commercial Bank for $25 million. GFH owns 47 percent
of Khaleeji.
On Sunday, Shuaa said it would acquire Integrated
Capital and Abu-Dhabi based brokerage Integrated Securities,
both controlled by ADFG. Integrated Capital owns 11.74 percent
of GFH, according to Thomson Reuters data. ADFG officials did
not respond to requests for comment about the possible merger.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)