DUBAI Feb 13 Dubai investment bank Shuaa Capital is actively looking at acquisitions, its chairman Jassim Alseddiqi told reporters on Monday.

The lender, which is "virtually unleveraged", will consider leverage options, Alseddiqi said at a news conference in Dubai.

Alseddiqi is also the chief of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, which bought a 48.36 percent stake in Shuaa Capital last November. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)