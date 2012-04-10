Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI, April 10 Shuaa Capital said on Tuesday it is appointing Colin Macdonald, previously a top banker at ABN Amro, as its new chief executive, replacing Michael Philipp, who stepped down after just six months at the helm of the struggling investment bank.
Shuaa had in October last year named Philipp, a former Credit Suisse banker, as its chief executive replacing Sameer Al Ansari.
Colin Macdonald, who officially takes over on April 12, was previously group managing director and regional head for the Middle East of Dutch bank ABN AMRO, Shuaa said in a statement. (Writing by Reed Stevenson; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.