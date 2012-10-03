BRIEF-Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development appoints Ziad Elchaar as CEO
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
DUBAI Oct 3 Shuaa Capital : * Dubai's Shuaa Capital does not expect profits in 2012; sees results
improving over past years - Executive Chairman
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in modest volumes on Sunday after the Brent oil price fell back below $50 a barrel at the end of last week, offsetting a rise in global stock markets.