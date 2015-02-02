BRIEF-Pulse Health says Court approves scheme of arrangement to effect the proposed acquisition
* Supreme Court Of New South Wales made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition by Healthe Care Australia
Feb 2 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 900 million yuan ($143.78 million) in private placement of shares for assets acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on February 3
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.