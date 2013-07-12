(Refiles to change date, no change to text)
By Jacqueline Poh and Sandra Tsui
LONDON, July 12 The $4 billion loan backing
Chinese pork producer Shuanghui International's $4.7 billion bid
for US meat processor Smithfield Foods has raised $5
billion from banks so far and could rise to $9 billion, banking
sources said on Friday.
Rabobank, which specialises in food and agribusiness
lending, was first to pledge a $1 billion underwriting and was
followed by $1 billion commitments from Natixis, Royal Bank of
Scotland and Standard Chartered Bank, the bankers said.
A further four banks - Credit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank,
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and ING Bank - are working
on securing credit approval to join the deal, the bankers added.
The positive response by international banks comes as US
lawmakers examine the deal, which will be the biggest
acquisition of a U.S. company by a Chinese company if it goes
ahead.
Shuanghui and Smithfield announced on May 29 that Shuanghui
would acquire all outstanding shares of Smithfield for $34 per
share in cash in a deal that values Smithfield at about $7.1
billion, including the assumption of Smithfield's net debt.
BOC LEADING
Bank of China has been co-ordinating the $4 billion loan
which comprises a $2.5 billion, three-year tranche and a $1.5
billion five-year tranche.
The three-year tranche pays an interest margin of 350 basis
points (bps) over Libor and the five-year tranche pays 450bps.
Banks were invited to underwrite $1 billion each for all in
pricing of 400bps on the three-year tranche and 500bps on the
five-year tranche. Fees on the two tranches are 150 bps and 250
bps respectively.
Morgan Stanley is sole financial adviser to Shuanghui
International.
Shuanghui International is the majority shareholder of Henan
Shuanghui Investment & Development, China's largest meat
processing enterprise and the country's largest publicly traded
meat products company by market capitalisation.
Smithfield is headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia. Its
popular brands include Eckrich, Farmland, Healthy Ones and
Armour.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)