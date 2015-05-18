JERUSALEM May 18 Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported lower quarterly net profit on Monday, as it reduced prices ahead of the Passover holiday.

Formerly known as Super-Sol, the company posted net profit of 13 million shekels ($3.4 million)in the first quarter, compared with 32 million a year earlier.

Revenue edged up to 2.84 billion shekels from 2.81 billion. Same-store sales rose 1 percent.

Shufersal, controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp, launched a strategic plan last year that includes closing inefficient branches, cutting costs and expanding its own brand name.

It noted that a new logistics centre that will be completed later this year will contribute to the company's profitability.

Shufersal lowered prices on may items and has expanded its own brand to milk and other products in response to public anger over the high cost of living, especially food.

($1 = 3.8137 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)