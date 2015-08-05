JERUSALEM Aug 5 Israel's largest supermarket
chain, Shufersal, swung to a second-quarter profit
after changing strategy and lowering consumer prices, the
company said on Wednesday.
Its profit was 16 million shekels ($4.2 million) versus a
loss of 157 million shekels a year earlier.
Revenue fell to 2.8 billion shekels from 3 billion.
Aside from lowering prices, the company said it had also
been implementing an efficiency plan and was promoting its own
private brand.
Same store sales fell 7.4 percent.
Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount
Investment Corp.
($1 = 3.8035 shekels)
