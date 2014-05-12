TEL AVIV May 12 Shufersal, Israel's
largest supermarket chain, reported a 42 percent drop in
quarterly net profit on Monday due to the timing of the Passover
holiday, intensifying competition in the sector and a weakening
Israeli economy.
Formerly known as Super-Sol, the company posted
first-quarter net profit of 32 million shekels ($9.3
million)down from 55 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 6
percent to 2.81 billion shekels.
Same store sales fell 6.5 percent in the quarter from a year
ago due partly to the timing of the week-long Passover holiday,
which occurred in the first quarter in 2013 but in the second
quarter in 2014.
The company said that since the start of 2014 there has been
a drop in food consumption in Israel. Israel's economy is
expected to grow 3.1 percent this year, down from 3.3 percent in
2013.
Chief Executive Itzhak Aberkohen said these factors led to
weak sales at the start of the year but that there has since
been a certain recovery and improved sales.
Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount
Investment Corp.
($1 = 3.4557 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)