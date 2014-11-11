JERUSALEM Nov 11 Shufersal, Israel's
largest supermarket chain, posted its second straight quarterly
loss on Tuesday, even as it presses ahead with a cost-cutting
plan that it hopes will offset a popular push for lower prices.
Israelis have protested in their tens of thousands in recent
months over high living costs, demonstrating in particular
against the high price of food. The government has threatened to
widen price controls and ease import taxes to increase
competition, prompting retailers like Shufersal to drop prices
and expand cheaper offerings under their own label.
Formerly known as Super-Sol, the company posted a quarterly
loss of 24 million shekels ($6.3 million), compared with a 34
million shekel profit a year earlier.
Shufersal, controlled by holding company Discount Investment
Corp, launched a strategic plan earlier in the year
that includes closing inefficient branches and cutting costs.
"Completion in the coming quarters of all the steps detailed
in the business plan will bring the company back to growth and
renewal and gradually to desired operating profit levels,"
Shufersal said on Tuesday.
Revenue fell 2.8 percent to 2.98 billion shekels due to the
price cuts, with same-store sales down 3.5 percent.
(1 US dollar = 3.8081 Israeli shekel)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)