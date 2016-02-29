JERUSALEM Feb 29 Shufersal, Israel's
largest supermarket chain, reported a near doubling of quarterly
profit boosted by growth of its own private brand and efficiency
measures after a change of strategy.
Shufersal on Monday said it earned 77 million shekels ($20
million) in the fourth quarter, up from 42 million a year
earlier. Revenue grew 4 percent to 2.92 billion shekels.
The company said it has been implementing an efficiency plan
including reducing expenses, improving its terms vis-à-vis
suppliers and promoting its private label.
Same store sales rose 6.4 percent.
Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount
Investment Corp.
($1 = 3.9063 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)