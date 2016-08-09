JERUSALEM, Aug 9 (Reuters) -
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain,
said on Tuesday its profit nearly quadrupled in the second
quarter, though results for the period were boosted by the
fortuitous timing of a Jewish holiday.
* The company posted net profit of 62 million shekels ($16
million), up from 16 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue
rose 11.4 percent to 3.1 billion shekels.
* Quarterly sales benefited from strong consumer spending
for the Passover holiday, which fell in late April, when in 2015
it was celebrated a few weeks earlier.
* Shufersal said it has also seen growth coming from online
sales, its own private brand, a new logistics center and by
streamlining its real estate.
* Same store sales in the quarter rose 14.2 percent,
although they were up 7.9 percent excluding the impact of
Passover.
* Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount
Investment Corp.
* ($1 = 3.8205 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)