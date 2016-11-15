BRIEF-Catasys posts Q1 loss per share $2.35
* Catasys revenue increased 150% in the first quarter of 2017
JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Tuesday net profit and revenue were up in the third quarter, boosted by strong online sales and continued promotion of its private label products.
* The company posted net profit of 51 million shekels ($13 million), up from 47 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue rose to 3.1 billion shekels from 3 billion shekels.
* The company said it launched a "Shufersal Baby" brand of baby formula in partnership with U.S. drug company Perrigo .
* Same store sales in the quarter rose 3.3 percent.
* Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp.
* ($1 = 3.8455 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
NEW YORK, May 15 (IFR) - Active calendar: May 16 (AM): Evolent Health (US, healthcare data) – $148.5m Block. 6m shares (100% sec) at $24.50-$24.75 versus $24.95 last sale. MS, JPM, GS.