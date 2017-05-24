EU confirms rollover of Russia sanctions
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, European Council President Donald Tusk said.
TEL AVIV, May 24 (Reuters) -
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Wednesday net profit was up in the first quarter, boosted by its private label products that now account for more than a fifth of all sales.
* The company posted net profit of 65 million shekels ($18 million), up from 53 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue edged up 1.5 percent to 2.9 billion shekels.
* Same store sales in the quarter were unchanged.
* Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp.($1 = 3.5937 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has signed off on a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions for both buyers and sellers, set at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for the first year, a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday showed.