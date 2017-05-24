TEL AVIV, May 24 (Reuters) -

* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Wednesday net profit was up in the first quarter, boosted by its private label products that now account for more than a fifth of all sales.

* The company posted net profit of 65 million shekels ($18 million), up from 53 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue edged up 1.5 percent to 2.9 billion shekels.

* Same store sales in the quarter were unchanged.

* Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp.($1 = 3.5937 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)