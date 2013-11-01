BRIEF-Carnival Corp increases quarterly dividend, authorizes additional $1 bln share repurchase program
* Carnival Corporation & plc increases quarterly dividend and authorizes additional $1 billion share repurchase program
Nov 1 Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd
* Says wins bid for acquisition, reorganisation of Wuxi Suntech, Suntech Power's main China unit
* Shunfeng Photovoltaic says aggregate consideration for acquisition is 3 billion yuan ($493 million)
* Shunfeng says trading of its shares to resume on Nov 4
* Shunfeng says Jiangsu Shunfeng to guarantee the payment of $25 million by Wuxi Suntech to Wuxi Guolian, the investment arm of the local government
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Carnival Corporation & plc increases quarterly dividend and authorizes additional $1 billion share repurchase program
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: