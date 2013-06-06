BRIEF-Fitch says Saudi banks overcome liquidity crunch but profits falling
* Fitch: Saudi banks overcome liquidity crunch but profits falling
HONG KONG, June 6 Property-to-transportation conglomerate Shun Tak Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it would contribute up to $66 million for its one-third equity investment in Jetstar Hong Kong, a low-cost carrier being set up in the Asia Pacific region.
Qantas Airways Ltd said earlier that Hong Kong's Shun Tak will join Qantas and China Eastern Airlines as investors in the new airline, taking a 33.3 percent share.
For the statement click here
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Fitch: Saudi banks overcome liquidity crunch but profits falling
* FY pretax profit rose to 219.1 million euros ($233.34 million)(+14.4 percent), after taxes to 181.3 million euros (+8.9 percent)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) The worst effects of the liquidity crunch that hit the Saudi Arabian banking sector in 2016 have passed, following a drive by federal authorities to inject and support system liquidity, Fitch Ratings says. The banks came through the period largely unscathed, with liquidity coverage ratios recovering and capital strength intact despite a dip in earnings. However, we expect profitability to continue declining in 2