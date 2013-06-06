Fitch: Saudi Banks Overcome Liquidity Crunch but Profits Falling

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) The worst effects of the liquidity crunch that hit the Saudi Arabian banking sector in 2016 have passed, following a drive by federal authorities to inject and support system liquidity, Fitch Ratings says. The banks came through the period largely unscathed, with liquidity coverage ratios recovering and capital strength intact despite a dip in earnings. However, we expect profitability to continue declining in 2