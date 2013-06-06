* Shun Tak pays $66 mln for a third of Jetstar Hong Kong

* Investment expected to help Jetstar secure licence

* Qantas, China Eastern, Shun Tak to each hold 33.3 pct (Recasts, adds comments by CEO on licensing)

By Donny Kwok and Brian Yap

HONG KONG, June 6 Macau gambling mogul Stanley Ho is buying a $66 million stake in Jetstar Hong Kong, giving the Qantas Airways Ltd and China Eastern Airlines venture a local partner to help secure an operating licence.

Ho's property-to-transport conglomerate Shun Tak Holdings Ltd will take a third of budget airline Jetstar Hong Kong, which has struggled to get off the ground because of regulatory concerns that it is not a local Hong Kong business.

The Shun Tak investment will boost Jetstar Hong Kong's chances of securing an operating licence and the airline is confident its application will be approved by the end of this year, Edward Lau, chief executive of Jetstar Hong Kong, told reporters on Thursday. The airline was launched last year.

This week, Hong Kong's Transport and Housing Bureau said it would not process any new applications for airline licences until it had completed a review of its criteria for local carriers.

If its application is approved, Jetstar will be the only budget airline in the former British colony, competing with Hong Kong's dominant carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.

Hong Kong budget airline Oasis stopped flying in 2008 and went into liquidation, hurt by high oil prices and stiff competition that triggered heavy losses.

Shun Tak, Australia's flag carrier Qantas and China Eastern, the country's second biggest carrier by market value, will hold 33.3 percent each of Jetstar Hong Kong, which will have total capitalisation of $198 million.

For Qantas, the joint venture will provide access to the fast-growing Chinese market at a time when it is battling high fuel costs, tough competition and a strong Australian dollar that has dented tourism spending.

China Eastern will also benefit by expanding its operations into the low-cost sector.

Jetstar aims to tap rising demand from Hong Kong, which sends off around 40 million passengers a year, as well as from greater China, a market that Qantas has said is set to see 450 million passengers by 2015.

China Eastern and Shun Tak have said the venture's initial fleet plan comprised the acquisition or leasing, or both, of 18 Airbus A320s over the first three years of operation. The catalogue purchase price of 18 Airbus A320s is $1.65 billion.

The Jetstar Group is the largest low-cost airline in the Asia-Pacific by revenue and has flown more than 100 million passengers since it launched in 2004, according to its website.

Qantas shares closed up 0.7 percent on Thursday, while Hong Kong-listed China Eastern closed 0.4 percent higher and Shun Tak fell 2.9 percent. (Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Miral Fahmy)