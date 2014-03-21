BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
March 21 Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 148.2 million shares at 11.76 yuan per share in private placement
Source in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cav77v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.