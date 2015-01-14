BRIEF-Digital China Group owns 23.75 pct stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via unit DCHK
* Says co is owning 23.75 percent stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via co's unit Digital China(HK)Limited (DCHK)
Jan 14 Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 80-100 percent y/y at 355.8-395.3 million yuan ($57.43-63.81 million)
