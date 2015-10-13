Oct 13 Activist investor Ancora Advisors on
Tuesday ramped up pressure on Shutterfly Inc, saying in
a letter that the digital imaging company has failed to quickly
address concerns that shareholders voiced earlier this year, and
threatened another proxy fight.
Ancora's escalation of pressure on Shutterfly comes after
another activist investor, Marathon Partners, won two board
seats in a proxy battle with the company at its annual meeting
this year.
In the letter, addressed to company Chairman Philip
Marineau, Ancora says that Shutterfly has not addressed three
key concerns that shareholders have previously voiced: corporate
strategy, capital allocation and compensation.
Ancora had an 0.28 percent stake in Shutterfly as of the end
of June.
"If the board is unwilling to implement meaningful changes
to its current corporate strategy, capital allocation plans, and
compensation policies, then we believe another active proxy
season is inevitable come 2016," Ancora said in a letter
distributed on Tuesday.
Shutterfly shares have fallen 8 percent year to date.
The company was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Christian Plumb)