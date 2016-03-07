(Adds details from letter, background on buyout offer)

By Michael Flaherty

NEW YORK, March 7 A shareholder of Shutterfly Inc told the digital imaging company's board of directors that it should form a special committee to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company, in a letter on Monday seen by Reuters.

Ancora Advisors LLC joins another shareholder, EastBay Asset Management, in pushing Shutterfly to explore a sale of the $1.6 billion company following its disclosure last month that it received a buyout offer from a private equity firm.

Shutterfly did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the letter.

Shutterfly said in a Feb. 23 filing that it received interest from a private equity buyer, but did not disclose the name of the firm. The company also said that the firm's letter indicating its interest was leaked to "certain participants in the investment community."

In the filing, Shutterfly said it is not engaged in any negotiations regarding the sale of the company. Later that day, Reuters reported that the unnamed bidder was Thomas H. Lee Partners.

On Feb. 29, EastBay Asset Management reported a 5.4 percent stake in Shutterfly, and said in a filing that it was urging the company to conduct a formal review of potential acquirers.

Shutterfly has been under attack from activist investors since last year, when hedge fund Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC won two board seats in a proxy battle with the company.

Ancora began agitating last autumn, threatening another a proxy fight if the company did not deliver on strategic promises .

Ancora said in its letter on Monday, addressed to Shutterfly Chairman Philip Marineau, that the company needs to properly explore potential buyers before it proceeds with finding a new CEO.

The company announced in December that CEO Jeffrey Housenbold plans to step down and would remain at Shutterfly until February. A replacement has not been named. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Rigby)