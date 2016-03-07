(Adds details from letter, background on buyout offer)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK, March 7 A shareholder of Shutterfly
Inc told the digital imaging company's board of
directors that it should form a special committee to explore
strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company, in a
letter on Monday seen by Reuters.
Ancora Advisors LLC joins another shareholder, EastBay Asset
Management, in pushing Shutterfly to explore a sale of the $1.6
billion company following its disclosure last month that it
received a buyout offer from a private equity firm.
Shutterfly did not immediately respond to a message seeking
comment on the letter.
Shutterfly said in a Feb. 23 filing that it received
interest from a private equity buyer, but did not disclose the
name of the firm. The company also said that the firm's letter
indicating its interest was leaked to "certain participants in
the investment community."
In the filing, Shutterfly said it is not engaged in any
negotiations regarding the sale of the company. Later that day,
Reuters reported that the unnamed bidder was Thomas H. Lee
Partners.
On Feb. 29, EastBay Asset Management reported a 5.4 percent
stake in Shutterfly, and said in a filing that it was urging the
company to conduct a formal review of potential acquirers.
Shutterfly has been under attack from activist investors
since last year, when hedge fund Marathon Partners Equity
Management LLC won two board seats in a proxy battle with the
company.
Ancora began agitating last autumn, threatening another a
proxy fight if the company did not deliver on strategic promises
.
Ancora said in its letter on Monday, addressed to Shutterfly
Chairman Philip Marineau, that the company needs to properly
explore potential buyers before it proceeds with finding a new
CEO.
The company announced in December that CEO Jeffrey
Housenbold plans to step down and would remain at Shutterfly
until February. A replacement has not been named.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Bill Rigby)