April 30 Online photo-sharing service provider
Shutterfly Inc's quarterly revenue surged 60 percent on
strong demand for its products, sending its shares up 12 percent
in extended trading.
The company was in news last month when it acquired bankrupt
Eastman Kodak Co's online photo services business
EasyShare Gallery for $23.8 million.
The jump in first-quarter sales helped the company narrow
its loss to 29 cents a share, which topped analysts' estimates
of 32 cents.
The company, which enables users to store and share their
own images and create custom printed photobooks, cards and
albums, also forecast higher-than-expected revenue for the
second quarter.
Shutterfly expects a loss of 33 cents to 37 cents per share
for the period on revenue of $90 million to $92 million in the
second quarter.
Analysts were expecting a loss of 26 cents a share, on
revenue of $88.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The strong results and revenue outlook comes at a time when
the company is facing increasing competition from services like
Hewlett Packard's Snapfish, American Greetings'
Photoworks and Webshots brands and social networking site
Facebook.
The company, said its net loss for the first quarter was $10
million, or 29 cents a share, compared with a loss of $7.8
million, or 27 cents a share, last year.
Quarterly revenue rose to $91.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 32 cents a share,
on revenue of $84.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were up 12 percent at $35 in
aftermarket trade on Monday. They closed at $31.16 on Monday on
the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)