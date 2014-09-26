Sept 26 Shutterfly Inc shareholders
Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC and Mario Cibelli said
on Friday that they would support the potential sale of the
online photo-sharing service provider.
Cibelli is the managing member of Marathon Partners and has
a 5.29 percent stake in Shutterfly. Marathon Partners has a 5.27
percent stake in the company.
In a letter to the Shutterfly board, Cibelli said he would
be willing to support the sale, but "only at a price that fairly
compensates the shareholders for the upside they would forgo."
Private equity firm Silver Lake is in advanced talks to buy
Shutterfly for at least $2 billion, Reuters reported on Monday.
The company's shares closed at $49.77 on the Nasdaq on
Thursday.
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)