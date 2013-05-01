* First-quarter loss of $0.33/shr vs est loss of $0.40/shr
* Revenue rises 28 pct to $116.7 mln vs est $109.7 mln
* Sees Q2 revenue $118 mln-$121.2 mln vs est $119.2 mln
* Shares up as much as 4 pct after market
May 1 Shutterfly Inc, an online
photo-sharing service, reported better-than-expected quarterly
revenue helped by rising demand for photo printing, and it
forecast current-quarter revenue largely above analysts'
expectations.
The company's shares rose as much as 4 percent in
after-market trading.
Shutterfly, which enables users to store and share images
and create custom-printed photobooks, cards and albums, forecast
revenue of $118 million to $121.2 million in the second quarter.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $119.2 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net loss widened to $12.4 million, or 33 cents
per share, in the first quarter from $10 million, or 29 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a loss of 40 cents per share.
Revenue increased 28 percent to $116.7 million, above
analysts' expectations for $109.7 million. This is the tenth
consecutive quarter that the company's revenue has beaten
estimates.
Revenue at the consumer business, built around the sale of
photo books, calendars and other photo-based products, rose 29
percent to $116.7 million.
Shares of the company, which competes mainly with
Hewlett-Packard's Snapfish, Webshots and Facebook Inc
, closed at $44.90 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.