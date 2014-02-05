Twitter reports 6 pct increase in monthly active users
April 26 Twitter Inc reported a 6 percent increase in monthly active users, beating analysts' expectations, after several quarters of stagnating growth.
Feb 5 Online photo-sharing services provider Shutterfly Inc reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher expenses, sending its shares down 9 percent after the bell.
The company's profit fell to $43.6 million, or $1.10 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $53.0 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $410.8 million.
Operating expenses rose 27 percent to $141.5 million. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. President Donald Trump will release a tax plan on Wednesday proposing some deep rate cuts, mostly for businesses, including a slashed corporate income tax rate and steeply discounted tax rate for overseas corporate profits brought into the United States, officials said.