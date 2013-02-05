* Fourth-quarter earnings $1.40/shr vs est $1.01/shr
* Revenue up 33 pct at $351.8 mln vs est $309.7 mln
* Sees 1st-qtr loss/shr $0.39-$0.42 vs est loss/shr $0.32
* Expects revenue of $107.2 mln-$110 mln vs est $108.7 mln
* Shares up 13 pct after market
(Adds outlook, compares with estimates; updates share movement)
Feb 5 Online photo-sharing service provider
Shutterfly Inc's results beat analysts' estimates in
the traditionally strong fourth quarter on higher demand during
the holiday season, particularly in its enterprise unit.
The company's shares were up 13 percent in after-market
trading.
Revenue at the enterprise business, earlier called the
commercial print service, is derived from the printing and
shipping of direct marketing and other variable data-print
products and formats.
In 2011, the business represented about 3 percent of
Shutterfly's total sales of $473.3 million.
The company, which gets most of its revenue from
professionally bound photo books, greeting and stationery cards
and other photo-based merchandise, traditionally generates more
than 50 percent of its annual revenue in the fourth quarter.
Net income rose to $53.0 million, or $1.40 per share, in the
quarter ended Dec. 31, from $35.4 million, or 97 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.01 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased 33 percent to $351.8 million, above
analysts' expectations of $309.7 million. The
company's revenue has now beaten analysts' estimates for nine
consecutive quarters.
Revenue at the enterprise segment rose 79 percent to $8.3
million.
Shutterfly, which competes mainly with Hewlett-Packard's
Snapfish, Webshots and Facebook Inc, expects a
loss of between 39 cents and 42 cents per share on revenue of
$107.2 million to $110 million for the first quarter.
Analysts were expecting a loss of 32 cents per share on
revenue of $108.7 million.
The company's shares, which have risen about 15 percent in
the last three months, closed at $33.59 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)