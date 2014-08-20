Aug 20 Silver Lake Partners LP and Bain Capital
LLC are among the buyout firms in the running to acquire
Shutterfly Inc, an online photo-sharing services
provider with a market value of $2 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Silver Lake and Bain are through to the second round in the
auction for Shutterfly and are considering whether to submit
binding offers in the next few weeks, the people said this week.
The price of the possible offers could not be learned but
the people said private equity firms may borrow more than seven
times Shutterfly's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) in a leveraged buyout.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are private. They also cautioned that any offer
received may not meet the price expectations of Shutterfly's
board. Shutterfly, Silver Lake and Bain declined to comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis, Nadia Damouni and Liana Baker
in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)