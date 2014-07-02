July 2 Online photo-printing service Shutterfly Inc has put itself up for sale and hired boutique investment bank Qatalyst Partners to find a buyer, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1mTAcC6)

The company's shares were up 13 percent at $49.05 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Shutterfly could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)