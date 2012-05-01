By Olivia Oran
May 1Shutterstock, an online stock photography
provider, is looking for underwriters for an initial public
offering in what would be a rare issue from a New York-based
technology company, according to four people with knowledge of
the matter.
Shutterstock, which competes with stock photo leader Getty
Images, generated close to $100 million in revenue in 2011,
another source close to the company said.
The company owns a library of photographs and illustrations
that customers can license and download through subscription
deals. A spokesperson for Shutterstock declined to comment on
the potential IPO or financial details about the company.
New York is home to a cluster of technology start-ups such
as Gilt Groupe, Etsy and Foursquare, though only a handful of
them have tapped public markets, according to private company
research firm CB Insights. They include mobile software company
Vringo Inc and virtual data room provider IntraLinks
Inc, both of which went public in 2010.
In early April, Shutterstock appointed four new directors to
its board, all of whom came from public companies: Revlon
Chief Financial Officer Steven Berns, former Oracle
CFO Jeff Epstein, Bankrate CEO Thomas Evans
and News Corp's digital media chief Jonathan Miller.
Shutterstock also brought on former LivePerson
executive Tim Bixby as its chief financial officer last year.
Getty Images was taken private by Hellman & Friedman for
$2.4 billion in 2008.