* To sell 4.5 mln shares in IPO
* Intends to list stock on NYSE under symbol "SSTK"
* Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Jefferies lead
underwriters
Sept 27 Online stock photography provider
Shutterstock Inc said it plans to sell 4.5 million shares in its
initial public offering at between $13 and $15 each.
The company would raise $67.5 million at the top of this
range, much below the up to $115 million it filed to raise in
May.
The amount of money a company says it will raise in its
first filing is used to calculate registration fees and is often
a placeholder, with the actual proceeds being different.
New York-based Shutterstock owns a library of photographs
and illustrations that customers can license and download
through subscription deals.
It competes with other online providers of images such as
iStockphoto, Fotolia and Dreamstime as well as more traditional
stock content providers like Getty Images and Corbis Corp.
Shutterstock is looking to tap into a growing demand for
online images that has attracted big names. Private equity firm
Carlyle Group LP agreed to acquire Getty Images for $3.3
billion in August.
Shutterstock, which delivered more than 58 million paid
downloads to about 550,000 active users last year, posted
revenue of $120.3 million in 2011, it said in a regulatory
filing.
The company, which will have a market value of $493 million
at the top-end of the expected price range, plans to list its
stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSTK".
Shutterstock is majority backed by Chief Executive Jonathan
Oringer, who founded the company in 2003. Oringer will retain a
56.6 percent stake in the company post the offering, the filing
revealed.
Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities and Jefferies are
lead underwriters for the IPO.