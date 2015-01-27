Jan 27 SHW AG :

* Says joint venture negotiations with Shandong Longji are successfully completed

* Sino-Foreign Equity Joint Venture will operate under name HW Longji Brake Discs (LoungKou) Co., Ltd.

* Subsidiary of SHW, SHW Automotive GmbH, will be majority shareholder with interest of 51 percent, and Shandong Longji will hold an interest of 49 percent