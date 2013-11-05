BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
FRANKFURT Nov 5 Private equity firm Nordwind Capital has placed its 58.3 percent stake in German car parts supplier SHW via a market placement at 39 euros per share, a person familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.
The investor reaped 132.6 million euros ($179.2 million) in proceeds from the sale of 3.4 million shares via an accelerated book-building process.
SHW AG manufactures oil pumps, engine components and brake discs for the automotive industry.
($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.