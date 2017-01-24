BERLIN Jan 24 German automotive supplier SHW
Automotive GmbH said a maker of electric cars had
cancelled a 100 million euro ($107 million) order, sending its
shares down as much as 9.5 percent to a four-month low on
Tuesday.
SHW, which assembles pumps and engine components as well as
brake discs, said the customer - which it didn't name - had
cancelled an order awarded last September, and asked SHW to stop
preparations for production, originally due to start in the
first half of this year.
SHW said the customer felt technical specifications for
axle-drive pumps failed to meet its requirements.
However, SHW said it did not accept this reason and reserved
the right to seek damages.
Shares in Aalen, Germany-based SHW were down 7.5 percent to
30.12 euros at 1321 GMT, having traded as low as 29.49 euros.
Spokespeople in Germany for Renault-Nissan
and Toyota - both major manufacturers of
electric vehicles - didn't return calls seeking comment, while a
spokeswoman for U.S. luxury electric automaker Tesla
had no immediate comment.
($1 = 0.9309 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)