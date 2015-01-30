BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Jan 30 Shanghai Shyndec Pharmacetutical Co Ltd
* Says did not get approval from securities regulator to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uI4Dfa
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership