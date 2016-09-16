(Adds comments, details, sources on future SIA IPO)

By Giulia Segreti and Luca Trogni

MILAN, Sept 16 Poste Italiane is buying a 14.85 percent stake in bank payments provider SIA from Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 278 million euros ($312 million), the post office said on Friday.

The recently privatised company already gets a small part of its 31 billion euro annual revenue from transaction banking, which includes money transfers and bill payments, and from payment card fees, and it wants to expand this business.

SIA provides a range of services for financial institutions, central banks and corporate and private bodies, including the management of electronic cards and digital payments. It had revenue of 449 million euros in 2015.

Poste Italiane said it would acquire a 30 percent share in FSIA Investimenti, a CDP investment vehicle which owns 49.5 percent of SIA, in a deal that values SIA at 2 billion euros.

The announcement confirms a report by Reuters earlier this week.

"The acquisition of the SIA stake is coherent with (the company) priorities and accelerates our growth in the sector of digital payment and transactions," Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio said.

With the traditional mail delivery business shrinking, the post office now derives more than 85 percent of its revenue from insurance and financial services.

In its business plan to 2020, Poste Italiane said it wanted to expand its transaction business, which is part of its banking unit Banco Poste, as well as asset management.

"The agreement is a concrete step for the development of an industrial and strategic partnership between Poste and SIA," CDP Chief Executive Fabio Gallia said in a joint statement.

Poste Italiane already has a 14 percent share of the digital payments and credit card market in Italy, according to Italian broker Equita.

Sources said later on Friday that SIA may eventually be listed and CDP could further reduce its stake, with Poste Italiane acting as an "anchor investor" in a company considered part of the strategic infrastructure for the Italian banking system.

None of the parties involved had a comment on this.

The deal between Poste and CDP is expected to be completed by the end of this year, subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and the Bank of Italy.

($1 = 0.8897 euros) (writing by Francesca Landini; editing by David Clarke)