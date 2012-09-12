SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA)
has signed an agreement worth nearly $400 million to
equip its aircraft with advanced in-flight entertainment and
communication systems in a bid to gain an edge over other
carriers.
Under the agreement, Panasonic Avionics will equip over 40
SIA planes on order with a system that can provide broadband
internet and global live television in the Airbus A350s and the
Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the Singapore flag carrier said on
Wednesday.
Panasonic Avionics, which is based in the United States, is
part of Japan's Panasonic.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)