LONDON Feb 19 Private equity firm Ardian's acquisition of a majority stake in French insurance broker Siaci St Honore will be backed with 285 million euros ($324.79 million) of debt, banks on the deal announced on Thursday.

Ardian announced on Feb. 13 they had entered into exclusive negotiations with Siaci's shareholders to acquire a majority stake in the company alongside existing management and employees that will hold a 15 percent stake and asset management firm Edmond de Rothschild, which will retain a 20 percent stake.

BNP Paribas, Natixis, Bank of Ireland, Credit Agricole, Credit Mutuel-CIC, ING and Societe Generale are leading the leveraged loan financing, which is due to launch for syndication to investors in March.

The financing comprises a 250 million euro term loan B and 35 million euros of undrawn facilities.

Siaci provides insurance broking and employee benefits services in France and specialises in property, casualty, health and life coverage, with a growing international expatriate healthcare business. ($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)