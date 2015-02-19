LONDON Feb 19 Private equity firm Ardian's
acquisition of a majority stake in French insurance broker Siaci
St Honore will be backed with 285 million euros ($324.79
million) of debt, banks on the deal announced on Thursday.
Ardian announced on Feb. 13 they had entered into exclusive
negotiations with Siaci's shareholders to acquire a majority
stake in the company alongside existing management and employees
that will hold a 15 percent stake and asset management firm
Edmond de Rothschild, which will retain a 20 percent stake.
BNP Paribas, Natixis, Bank of Ireland, Credit Agricole,
Credit Mutuel-CIC, ING and Societe Generale are leading the
leveraged loan financing, which is due to launch for syndication
to investors in March.
The financing comprises a 250 million euro term loan B and
35 million euros of undrawn facilities.
Siaci provides insurance broking and employee benefits
services in France and specialises in property, casualty, health
and life coverage, with a growing international expatriate
healthcare business.
($1 = 0.8775 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)