May 9 Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers: * India's April total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 11.04 pct vs year ago - Industry Body * India's April total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 242060 vehicles - Industry Body * India's April domestic passenger car sales 162566 vehicles, up 1.87 pct vs year ago - Industry Body * India's April commercial vehicle sales 53835 vehicles, up 17.36 pct vs year ago - Industry Body * India's April two-wheeler sales 1560339 vehicles, up 21.23 pct vs year ago - Industry Body