(Correct headline) March 9 Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers: * India auto industry body exec says growth in FY 2016 to be better than growth

in FY 2015 * India auto industry body exec says 2-wheelers to continue to grow at 8-10% in FY 2016; four-wheelers * India auto industry body exec says expected to grow at 3-4 percent in FY 2016 * The alerts were sourced from CNBC Tv18

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)