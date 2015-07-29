* Q2 net profit 13.88 bln baht vs forecast 11 bln baht

* H2 domestic cement demand growth seen at 5-6 pct

* Profit from petrochemicals quadruples in Q2

* Sees record high net profit in 2015 due to petrochemical margins (Adds details, CEO comments, outlook)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, July 29 Siam Cement PCL, Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate, beat market expectations with a 63 percent surge in quarterly net profit, boosted by better petrochemical margins and a pickup in domestic cement demand.

SCC's net profit is expected to reach a new record this year thanks to the continued uptrend in the petrochemical sector and strong growth from Southeast Asia markets, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters on Wednesday.

Domestic cement demand should grow by 5 to 6 percent in the second half after a 2 percent rise in the second quarter, as demand from government projects and commercial sectors recover, Kan said.

"This is the first time since the second quarter last year that domestic cement had positive growth. Going forward, we are confident in second half," he said.

Net profit was 13.88 billion baht ($397.5 million) for the April-June period, exceeding a median forecast of 11 billion baht from six analysts surveyed by Reuters. This compares with a profit of 8.53 billion baht in the same quarter a year earlier.

Sales fell 9 percent on year due to lower chemical prices, but profit from petrochemicals jumped four times because of rising margins and tight supplies, Kan said.

The spread between petrochemical products and naphtha, a key raw material, is expected to average at more than $750 a tonne this year versus $682 last year.

The weakness of the baht against the dollar should help boost Thai exports and the overall economy, while the company is on track to invest in cement expansion in Cambodia, Indonesia and Myanmar, Kan said, adding Myanmar and Cambodia had strong cement demand of more than 10 percent in the second quarter.

SCC, Southeast Asia's second-largest cement maker, is 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's Crown Property Bureau investment arm. ($1 = 34.9200 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Gopakumar Warrier)