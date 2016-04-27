* Q1 net profit 13.6 bln baht vs forecast of 11.2 bln baht

* Company expects chemical margins to rise over next 3 years

* Thai cement demand in Q1 up 5 pct on govt-related project

* CEO says committed to investment in Southeast Asia (Add company comments)

BANGKOK, April 27 Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl reported a better-than-expected 23 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, as strong margins in its chemical business outweighed a weak cement segment.

Siam Cement should benefit from its chemical business, in which the margins will continue to rise for the next three years due to strong demand and tight supply, Chief Financial Officer Chaovalit Ekabut told reporters.

January-March net profit was 13.6 billion baht ($386.80 million), exceeding an average forecast of 11.2 billion baht, according to seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The chemicals business, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the quarterly profit, posted an 85 percent jump in profit, while gains from the cement and building material segment fell 8 percent, it said in a statement.

Thailand's demand for domestic cement is expected to grow between 3 and 5 percent this year depending on how the government accelerates its spending on infrastructure, Chaovalit added.

In the first quarter, demand for Thailand's domestic cement rose 5 percent, as a 20 percent growth in the government-related projects helped offset slowdown in the retail and commercial sectors, he said.

This compares with a 15 percent growth in Cambodia, 9 percent in Vietnam and 3 percent in Indonesia, where Siam Cement has operations, he said.

Despite a slow growth rate in Thailand, Siam Cement is committed to investing in Southeast Asia. Its cement plants in Myanmar and Laos are due to begin operations in the third quarter and mid-2017 respectively, Chief Executive Roongrote Rangsiyopash said.

($1 = 35.1600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)