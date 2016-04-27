* Q1 net profit 13.6 bln baht vs forecast of 11.2 bln baht
* Company expects chemical margins to rise over next 3 years
* Thai cement demand in Q1 up 5 pct on govt-related project
* CEO says committed to investment in Southeast Asia
(Add company comments)
BANGKOK, April 27 Thailand's largest industrial
conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl reported a
better-than-expected 23 percent increase in first-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, as strong margins in its chemical business
outweighed a weak cement segment.
Siam Cement should benefit from its chemical business, in
which the margins will continue to rise for the next three years
due to strong demand and tight supply, Chief Financial Officer
Chaovalit Ekabut told reporters.
January-March net profit was 13.6 billion baht ($386.80
million), exceeding an average forecast of 11.2 billion baht,
according to seven analysts polled by Reuters.
The chemicals business, which accounts for more than
two-thirds of the quarterly profit, posted an 85 percent jump in
profit, while gains from the cement and building material
segment fell 8 percent, it said in a statement.
Thailand's demand for domestic cement is expected to grow
between 3 and 5 percent this year depending on how the
government accelerates its spending on infrastructure, Chaovalit
added.
In the first quarter, demand for Thailand's domestic cement
rose 5 percent, as a 20 percent growth in the government-related
projects helped offset slowdown in the retail and commercial
sectors, he said.
This compares with a 15 percent growth in Cambodia, 9 percent
in Vietnam and 3 percent in Indonesia, where Siam Cement has
operations, he said.
Despite a slow growth rate in Thailand, Siam Cement is
committed to investing in Southeast Asia. Its cement plants in
Myanmar and Laos are due to begin operations in the third
quarter and mid-2017 respectively, Chief Executive Roongrote
Rangsiyopash said.
($1 = 35.1600 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)