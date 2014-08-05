BANGKOK Aug 5 Siam Commercial Cank Pcl , Thailand's third-largest lender, said on Tuesday it expected 2014 housing loans to grow 7 percent on the year on expectations that economic recovery would spur demand in the second half of the year.

The bank aimed to focus on giving loans to condominium buyers, in view of the relatively low level of bad debt, Pikun Srimahunt, first executive vice president, told reporters. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)