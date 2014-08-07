BANGKOK Aug 7 Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday it expected loan growth of 5 percent in 2014 from a year earlier after a pick-up in demand and improved economic outlook.

President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters lending demand from small and medium sized businesses has started recovering since June. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)