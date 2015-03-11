BRIEF-FBL Financial Group reports Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
* Says to cut its key lending and deposit rates by 20 basis points (bps) after the central bank cut its benchmark one-day repurchase rate by 25 bps, Arthid Nanthawithaya, senior executive vice-president, told Reuters
* The cut, which will be effective on Thursday, will be the bank's first reduction in 15 momths
* Says minimum lending rate (MLR) will be reduced to 6.55 percent but its deposit rate for saving accounts is unchanged at 0.50 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
(Adds analyst quote, details on mutual funds and ETFs, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 4 U.S.-based fund investors underscored their preference for foreign stocks, reversing the prior week's inflows for domestic equity funds and moving money to Europe and emerging markets, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Investors pulled $6.6 billion from U.S.-based stock funds that invest at home during the week ended May 3, marking their fourth week of outflows in the